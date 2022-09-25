GNOME 43.1 To Support Wayland On The AMD-Xilinx Kria KR260
Earlier this year AMD-Xilinx announced a Linux-powered robotics starter kit making use of Xilinx's Kria KR26 SOM featuring a Zynq Ultrascale+ with four Cortex-A53 cores and Mali graphics. While robotics focused, there is a DisplayPort output and over the summer Canonical has been working to get this board playing nicely with a Wayland-powered GNOME desktop.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and ROS 2 are the two operating systems AMD-Xilinx has officially announced for this robotics starter kit. AMD and Canonical in partnership have been working to ensure the Ubuntu desktop can run well on this Arm-based board. Canonical has been working on the changes/fixes so the GNOME Wayland session will run on the Kria KR260.
AMD-Xilinx Kria KR260
The last of the changes have been made and for the upcoming GNOME 43.1 point release, upstream GNOME with the Mutter Wayland compositor should now behave with the Xilinx Kria KR260's Mali graphics. Well known Canonical engineer Daniel van Vugt for his work on GNOME has taken care of all the changes with that last work arriving for GNOME 43.1.
Additionally they have cherry-picked the fixes to their Mutter 42.6 package so that this support will also be found in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with the latest stable release updates.
The Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit retails for $349 USD and currently is showing as a 16 week lead time. More details on the board at Xilinx.com.
