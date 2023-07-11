Ubuntu 23.10 Aiming To Ship A GIMP 3.0 Snapshot

Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 11 July 2023 at 02:17 PM EDT. 3 Comments
While GIMP 3.0 stable likely not set to debut in 2023 but rather at least release candidates are expected, Canonical is looking at shipping a GIMP 3.0 snapshot in Ubuntu 23.10 in hopes of GIMP 3.0 stable by the time of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS or at least a near final v3.0 state.

GIMP 3.0 has been a long time coming with its port to the GTK3 toolkit, Wayland enablement, partial CYMK coverage, new theming, and countless other improvements to this excellent free software alternative to Adobe Photoshop. With the latest GIMP 3.0 development release being very close to the release candidate phase, Ubuntu 23.10 is likely to ship a development version of this image manipulation program.

GIMP 2.99 on Ubuntu


GIMP 2.99 releases are much better than the current GIMP 2.10 stable series and the hope too is for further ensuring the GIMP 2.99/3.0 support is in good shape before the Ubuntu 24.04 long-term support release.


Jeremy Bícha of Canonical who co-maintains the GIMP package for Ubuntu has laid out the proposal for shipping a GIMP 3.0 development snapshot for Ubuntu 23.10 due out in October.
