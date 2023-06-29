Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
GIMP 3.0 Release Candidates Hoped For This Year
For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic, GIMP developers were able to meet in person for their "Wilber Week" as a week-long meet-up of the key developers. The meet-up took place at the Blender Foundation headquarters in Amsterdam.
The GIMP developers discussed and worked on a variety of improvements and bug fixes. Plans for a possible GIMP Foundation were also discussed as a proper entity for the GIMP software.
As for progress on GIMP 3.0, there is hope still of seeing GIMP 3.0 release candidates this year. A GIMP 2.99.16 development release is being worked on currently and following that is the possibility of seeing the first release candidate if everything pans out well.
Those wishing to find out more about the latest GIMP happenings from their Amsterdam meeting can find the details in full over on the GIMP.org blog.