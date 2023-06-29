GIMP 3.0 Release Candidates Hoped For This Year

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 June 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT.
FREE SOFTWARE
There's been hopes of seeing the GIMP 3.0 release in 2023 or at least release candidates. GIMP developers recently finished a week-long meet-up and it's looking like they may be on track for at least beginning the GIMP 3.0 release candidate phase this year. GIMP 3.0 has remained quite elusive and in the works for the past decade as the much anticipated port to GTK3 and a host of other enhancements to this open-source alternative to Adobe Photoshop.

For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic, GIMP developers were able to meet in person for their "Wilber Week" as a week-long meet-up of the key developers. The meet-up took place at the Blender Foundation headquarters in Amsterdam.


The GIMP developers discussed and worked on a variety of improvements and bug fixes. Plans for a possible GIMP Foundation were also discussed as a proper entity for the GIMP software.

As for progress on GIMP 3.0, there is hope still of seeing GIMP 3.0 release candidates this year. A GIMP 2.99.16 development release is being worked on currently and following that is the possibility of seeing the first release candidate if everything pans out well.

Those wishing to find out more about the latest GIMP happenings from their Amsterdam meeting can find the details in full over on the GIMP.org blog.
