GIMP 2.99.16 Released As GIMP 3.0 RCs Near

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 July 2023 at 05:15 PM EDT. 10 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
GIMP 2.99.16 is out this Sunday as the GIMP 3.0 release candidate finally nears.

GIMP 2.99.16 now considers the GTK+3 toolkit port to be officially complete. There still are a few issues being dealt with while overall the GTK3 port is considered to be now completed.

GIMP 2.99.16 also brings action search improvements, improved GUI integration with GEGL operations, improved text tool, continued work around color correctness, various Adobe PSD file improvements, initial CMYK(A) export support for JPEG-XL, plug-in enhancements, and much more.


Downloads and to learn more about the many GIMP 2.99.16 changes can be found via GIMP.org.

GIMP 3.0 release candidates are expected this year while the long-awaited GIMP 3.0 release date still is a ways from being determined when it's ready.
10 Comments
Related News
Meta Releases Intermediate Graphics Library "IGL" Built Atop Vulkan, OpenGL
Tow-Boot Downstream Of U-Boot Updated After Long Hiatus
UPower 1.90.1 Released As First Update In A Year
libjpeg-turbo 3.0 Released But May Be The End Of Feature Work Due To Funding Constraints
The 2023 State of The Embedded Linux Ecosystem
GIMP 3.0 Release Candidates Hoped For This Year
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Current Challenges With Using Linux On Airplanes
AMD CPU Use Among Linux Gamers Approaching 70% Marketshare
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Fedora Workstation 40 Considering To Implement Privacy-Preserving Telemetry
Linus Torvalds Gets Coding To Improve Linux's User-Mode Stack Expansion
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
Steam On Linux Use Steady For June, ~40% Of Linux Gamers Are Using The Steam Deck
The 2023 State of The Embedded Linux Ecosystem