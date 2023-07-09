Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GIMP 2.99.16 Released As GIMP 3.0 RCs Near
GIMP 2.99.16 now considers the GTK+3 toolkit port to be officially complete. There still are a few issues being dealt with while overall the GTK3 port is considered to be now completed.
GIMP 2.99.16 also brings action search improvements, improved GUI integration with GEGL operations, improved text tool, continued work around color correctness, various Adobe PSD file improvements, initial CMYK(A) export support for JPEG-XL, plug-in enhancements, and much more.
Downloads and to learn more about the many GIMP 2.99.16 changes can be found via GIMP.org.
GIMP 3.0 release candidates are expected this year while the long-awaited GIMP 3.0 release date still is a ways from being determined when it's ready.