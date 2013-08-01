Fwupd 1.8.13 Adds Firmware Updating For Framework's Audio Card, ThinkPad TBT3-TR Gen 2

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 28 March 2023 at 05:00 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LVFS
Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat released Fwupd 1.8.13 as the newest feature update to this open-source firmware/BIOS updating solution for Linux and other platforms.

Fwupd 1.8.13 introduces a PCAP converter to allow emulating devices from a Wireshark dump, which should help out the developers involved. There is also now the ability to dump TPM firmware with Fwupd that can be reserved for future use. Also new to Fwupd 1.8.13 is optionally retaining firmware in a backup remote.

Fwupd 1.8.13 also resolves a number of bugs in this firmware updater from compiler warnings to better setting AC levels via powerd power type information to other random fixes.


When it comes to new hardware support with Fwupd 1.8.13 for firmware updating, the Framework Audio Card as the board for the Framework Laptop is now supported. Framework Computer's Daniel Schaefer contributed this support, which relies on IP from Synaptics.

Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 Dock


In addition to the Framework Audio Card, also new with Fwupd 1.8.13 is supporting the Lenovo ThinkPad TBT3-TR Gen 2 dock. This ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock Gen 2 joins several other Lenovo devices with Fwupd/LVFS support.

Wacom Intuos BT S Gen 3 tablet


The third and final new device supported by today's Fwupd release is the Wacom Intuos Bluetooth S Gen 3 drawing tablet.

Fwupd 1.8.13 downloads and more details on this critically important piece of software for enhancing Linux hardware support can be found via GitHub.
