Fwupd 1.8.13 Adds Firmware Updating For Framework's Audio Card, ThinkPad TBT3-TR Gen 2

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat released Fwupd 1.8.13 as the newest feature update to this open-source firmware/BIOS updating solution for Linux and other platforms.Fwupd 1.8.13 introduces a PCAP converter to allow emulating devices from a Wireshark dump, which should help out the developers involved. There is also now the ability to dump TPM firmware with Fwupd that can be reserved for future use. Also new to Fwupd 1.8.13 is optionally retaining firmware in a backup remote.Fwupd 1.8.13 also resolves a number of bugs in this firmware updater from compiler warnings to better setting AC levels via powerd power type information to other random fixes.

When it comes to new hardware support with Fwupd 1.8.13 for firmware updating, the Framework Audio Card as the board for the Framework Laptop is now supported. Framework Computer's Daniel Schaefer contributed this support, which relies on IP from Synaptics.

In addition to the Framework Audio Card, also new with Fwupd 1.8.13 is supporting the Lenovo ThinkPad TBT3-TR Gen 2 dock. This ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock Gen 2 joins several other Lenovo devices with Fwupd/LVFS support.