Fwupd 1.8.11 Released With Fixes, Firmware Updating For CalDigit Devices

Fwupd 1.8.11 was released earlier today as the newest update to this open-source firmware updating solution largely used on Linux systems for flashing motherboard/system firmware as well as various peripherals/devices.

Fwupd 1.8.11 adds support for replaying USB devices so they can be emulated in their continuous integration (CI) setup, detecting and warning users over particular broken NVMe firmware, and a wide variety of bug fixes throughout this growing code-base and plug-ins for handling firmware updating.

Fwupd 1.8.11 is also the first release supporting CalDigit hardware for firmware updating on Linux. Initially supported with Fwupd 1.8.11 is the CalDigit Element Hub and the CalDigit TS4 Dock. The CalDigit Element Hub is a USB4 / Thunderbolt 4 features 40 Gb/s bandwidth, the ability to support dual 6K @ 60Hz displays, Thunderbolt displat support, and a range of other features.

Caldigit
CalDigit / Element Hub


The CalDigit TS4 Dock is a high-end ~$400 USD Thunderbolt 4 dock with "18 ports of extreme connectivity", 2.5 GbE Ethernet, dual displays, a single 8K or dual 6K 60Hz display support, and more. Now these high-end docks can enjoy firmware updating with LVFS/Fwupd.

More details on the Fwupd 1.8.11 release via GitHub.
