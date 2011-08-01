Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fwupd 1.8.11 Released With Fixes, Firmware Updating For CalDigit Devices
Fwupd 1.8.11 adds support for replaying USB devices so they can be emulated in their continuous integration (CI) setup, detecting and warning users over particular broken NVMe firmware, and a wide variety of bug fixes throughout this growing code-base and plug-ins for handling firmware updating.
Fwupd 1.8.11 is also the first release supporting CalDigit hardware for firmware updating on Linux. Initially supported with Fwupd 1.8.11 is the CalDigit Element Hub and the CalDigit TS4 Dock. The CalDigit Element Hub is a USB4 / Thunderbolt 4 features 40 Gb/s bandwidth, the ability to support dual 6K @ 60Hz displays, Thunderbolt displat support, and a range of other features.
CalDigit / Element Hub
The CalDigit TS4 Dock is a high-end ~$400 USD Thunderbolt 4 dock with "18 ports of extreme connectivity", 2.5 GbE Ethernet, dual displays, a single 8K or dual 6K 60Hz display support, and more. Now these high-end docks can enjoy firmware updating with LVFS/Fwupd.
More details on the Fwupd 1.8.11 release via GitHub.