FreeType 2.13 Released With New Qt-Based Font Program

FreeType 2.13 is out today as the newest version of this widely-used font rendering library. New to FreeType 2.13 is a new Qt-based demo program.FreeType 2.13 ships a new ftmulti demo program that is written using the Qt toolkit for its user interface and offers functionality found individually among "all other graphical FreeType demo programs." This new ftmulti demo program aims to provide a super-set of the functionality provided by multiple different utilities all from this single application making use of the modern Qt for its UI.



FreeType.org shows off its new ftmulti demo program.