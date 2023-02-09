FreeType 2.13 Released With New Qt-Based Font Program

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 February 2023 at 06:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
FreeType 2.13 is out today as the newest version of this widely-used font rendering library. New to FreeType 2.13 is a new Qt-based demo program.

FreeType 2.13 ships a new ftmulti demo program that is written using the Qt toolkit for its user interface and offers functionality found individually among "all other graphical FreeType demo programs." This new ftmulti demo program aims to provide a super-set of the functionality provided by multiple different utilities all from this single application making use of the modern Qt for its UI.

FreeType's new demo program
FreeType.org shows off its new ftmulti demo program.


FreeType 2.13 also promotes its COLR v1 API for OpenType color gradient vector fonts to stable and has AVAR v2 support for the Axis Variations Table Version 2.

Downloads for FreeType 2.13 along with other information on this new feature release via FreeType.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
GROMACS 2023 Released With Better SYCL For Intel / AMD / NVIDIA
Cairo 1.17.8 Released - OpenGL/GLES Drawing Removed, Better macOS & Windows Support
Dbus-Broker 33 Released With Few Changes
GIMP 3.0 Aiming To Release In 2023
Cairo Graphics Library Drops OpenGL Support After A Decade Of Inactivity
FSF Updates By-Laws - Tighter Approval Process For New/Updated Licenses
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Officially Promoted To Being An LTS Kernel
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
Work Revived On Parallel CPU Bring-Up To Boot Linux Faster On Large Systems/Servers
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
Asahi Gallium3D Driver Enables Mesa Shader Disk Cache Support
memtest86+ 6.10 Released With UEFI Secure Boot Signing, Headless EFI