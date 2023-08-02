FreeCAD 0.21 Released For Advancing Open-Source CAD

Just days after the FreeCAD 0.21-rc release, FreeCAD 0.21 is now available for this popular open-source CAD software.

This free software solution for computer aided design (CAD) brings a variety of enhancements with the v0.21 release:

- FreeCAD's Navigation Cube has been updated to improve usability.

- The section cut tool can now be used to cut intersecting objects.

- A variety of other user-interface and usability improvements.

- Many improvements to the Draft Workbench,

- FreeCAD's FEM Workbench has made its Elver solver integration capable of using multiple CPU cores. The FEM Workbench also added Magnetodynamic 2D and 3D equation support, deformation equation support, and other FEM enhancements.

FreeCAD 0.21 screenshot


FreeCAD 0.21 can be downloaded from GitHub in source form as well as macOS and Windows binaries plus Linux AppImage builds too. See the release notes for more details on the many FreeCAD 0.21 improvements.
