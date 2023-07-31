FreeCAD 0.21-rc Brings Improvements To This Great Open-Source CAD Solution

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 31 July 2023 at 05:53 AM EDT. 8 Comments
FreeCAD 0.21 is nearing release as this wonderful open-source CAD solution.

FreeCAD 0.21 has been baking a variety of improvements for this cross-platform CAD software. Some of the changes you will find with FreeCAD 0.21 include:

- FreeCAD's Navigation Cube has been updated to improve usability.

- The section cut tool can now be used to cut intersecting objects.

- A variety of other user-interface and usability improvements.

- Many improvements to the Draft Workbench,

- FreeCAD's FEM Workbench has made its Elver solver integration capable of using multiple CPU cores. The FEM Workbench also added Magnetodynamic 2D and 3D equation support, deformation equation support, and other FEM enhancements.

FreeCAD 0.21
FreeCAD.org screenshot of FreeCAD 0.21.


More details on the changes coming with FreeCAD 0.21 can be found via the work-in-progress release notes. Out today is the v0.21 release candidate that is available via GitHub.
