FreeBSD 13.2 Released With WireGuard Driver, ASLR By Default For 64-bit Executables

Following some minor delays due to additional release candidates, FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE is now officially available as this latest FreeBSD operating system update ahead of FreeBSD 14.0 debuting this summer.FreeBSD 13.2 features a variety of improvements for this stable operating system update including the WireGuard "wg" driver being part of its kernel, FreeBSD's kernel netlink network configuration protocol is now available, Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) is enabled by default for 64-bit executables, FreeBSD's Bhyve hypervisor supports more than 16 vCPUs for guests, improved Intel Alder Lake support, Kdump has support for decoding Linux system calls, and much more.FreeBSD 13.2 also pulls in a variety of updated external software like OpenZFS 2.1.9, OpenSSL 1.1.1t, and OpenSSH 9.2p1.

Downloads and more details on today's FreeBSD 13.2 release via FreeBSD.org