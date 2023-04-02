FreeBSD 13.2-RC6 Released Due To Lingering Issue
FreeBSD 13.2-RC4 was scheduled to be the last release candidate for this BSD operating system update but then 13.2-RC5 came with one fix. Now in dragging out the release into April, FreeBSD 13.2-RC6 has been released with another fix.
FreeBSD 13.2-RC6 brings a fix for re-calculating mitigations during the AMD64 wake-up code. In turn this mitigation recalculation should fix suspend/resume with some laptop models... Earlier RCs also dealt with suspend/resume woes and hopefully now this issue is cleared up.
FreeBSD 13.2-RC6 downloads can be found via the release announcement.
If all goes well, FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE will in turn be ready to debut in the days ahead. FreeBSD 13.2 re-introduces the WireGuard driver to its source tree for that popular open-source secure VPN tunnel, ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization) is enabled for 64-bit executables by default, Bhyve hypervisor enhancements, improved Intel Alder Lake support, Kdump has support for decoding Linux system calls, and a range of other software updates and other improvements to its kernel.
FreeBSD 14.0 meanwhile as a big feature update is expected in mid-July.
