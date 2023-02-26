FreeBSD 13.2 Beta 3 Brings Support For More 4G Modems, Linux KPI Updates
FreeBSD 13.2 Beta 3 is now available in providing the latest test release for this forthcoming update to the FreeBSD 13 stable series.
FreeBSD 14.0 is due to be released this summer while FreeBSD 13.2 is shaping up to be a nice point release in the interim. FreeBSD 13.2 is introducing the WireGuard driver to its source tree, ASLR (Address Space Layout Randomization) is enabled for 64-bit executables by default, Bhyve hypervisor enhancements, improved Intel Alder Lake support, Kdump has support for decoding Linux system calls, and a range of other software updates and other improvements to its kernel.
Now with this weekend's FreeBSD 13.2 Beta 3 release there is support for more 4G wireless modems, tne nproc utility has been added, there are updates to the Linux KPI kernel compatibility layer, updating the Intel ICE driver, moving to Zlib 1.2.13, and other updates.
FreeBSD's Linux KPI as a reminder is their portability layer for helping to run Linux drivers within a FreeBSD environment. Linux KPI plays an important role for running the modern open-source Linux DRM drivers on FreeBSD.
Downloads and more details on the FreeBSD 13.2 Beta 3 release via the release announcement. Next up on the FreeBSD 13.2 release process is moving to the weekly release candidates. FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE should be officially out around the end of March.
Add A Comment