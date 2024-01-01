Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 & Other Scarlett Audio Mixers To Be Supported By Linux 6.8

Picked up this week by the Linux sound subsystem's "next" development branch is a number of additions to the Scarlett USB audio mixer driver for supporting this audio hardware under Linux.

Linux 6.8 will enjoy support for several newer Focusrite Scarlett audio mixers. The Linux 6.8 kernel driver for Scarlett audio mixers is set to add support for several of their "4th Gen" hardware including:

Scarlett Solo


The Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen as a ~$140 USD 2-in 2-out audio interface.

Scarlett 2i2


The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen as a ~$200 2-in 2-out interface with more capabilities for artists.

Scarlett 4i4


Lastly the Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 4th Gen is to be supported as a ~$280 4-in 4-out audio interface.

This new USB audio mixer support comes thanks to hardware donations from Focusrite and the LinuxMusicians community.

The Scarlett audio mixer driver support for Linux 6.8 also now includes support for handling device firmware updates too as another feature for Linux 6.8.

More details on these new Focusrite audio interface additions for Linux 6.8 via this merge to sound.git ahead of the Linux 6.8 merge window opening next week.
