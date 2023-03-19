Flashrom Splits Into Two For This Firmware/ROM Flashing Utility

The Flashrom project that serves as an open-source firmware/ROM flashing utility not only for system BIOS/UEFI on motherboards but also capable of flashing firmware for various network / GPU / storage controller cards and other programmable devices has decided to effectively split into two.

Coreboot developer Stefan Reinauer announced the new Flashrom leadership this weekend. In emailing a copy of the announcement to Phoronix he announced:
"Dear Flashrom Community!

Today I have a very exciting update for you:

As some of you might have already read the announcements in the last few months, the flashrom project has recently decided to split into two separate directions: flashrom, which will modernize its architecture, focus on contemporary systems, rigorous testing, and serve as a platform for the latest and greatest advancements, and flashrom-stable, which will maintain the proven, slower-paced model and focus on keeping old and beloved programmers and flash chips alive. Nico Huber, who has almost a decade of experience with flashrom, is leading the flashrom-stable project.

In our recent monthly flashrom meeting on March 22nd, we discussed a new leadership structure for the modern flashrom project. We concluded that Anastasia Klimchuk should lead this project, as she has over two decades of software development experience, including significant contributions to flashrom, and an excellent collaborative leadership style. Anastasia will also establish a leadership group for this project to provide a variety of viewpoints and experiences to support flashrom.

I'd like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Anastasia for taking on this challenge. I'd also like to extend a warm thank you to Nico for his unwavering commitment to running flashrom-stable.

All the best,
Stefan"

So flashrom-stable is where the existing code will be maintained that continues to work for a plethora of old hardware and other devices while "flashrom" is where the more leading-edge development work will take place and other more active feature work, etc.

Flashrom at work


Those wishing to checkout this open-source firmware/ROM programming utility can do so at Flashrom.org.
