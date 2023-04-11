Firefox 113 Beta Adds Animated AV1 Image Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 11 April 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT. 17 Comments
With Firefox 112 now released, Mozilla has promoted Firefox 113 to beta.

Exciting me the most with Firefox 113 is now delivering AV1 animated image support. Firefox has supported still images in the AV1 image format (AVIF) while now AVIS is supported too for animations -- creating a more compelling alternative to GIFs.

Firefox 113 Beta notes


Also on the AV1 front, Firefox for Android now defaults to supporting hardware accelerated AV1 video decoding for supported hardware or falling back to software decoding. Firefox for Android in v113 also now enables GPU-accelerated Canvas2D by default.

Firefox 113 Beta also improves Firefox's password generation to now include special characters in order to allow for better security.

Firefox 113 has also been working on enhanced Picture-in-Picture mode, drag-and-drop directly from Microsoft Outlook on Windows to address a 13-year-old feature request, and FIDO2/WebAuthn authenticators over USB are now supported on macOS and Linux.

Overall today's Firefox 113 Beta release is a pretty nice update with several notable changes this cycle. Downloads for the Firefox 113 Beta and more details on Mozilla.org. Firefox 113 stable should be out around 9 May.
17 Comments
