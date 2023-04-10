Firefox 112 Now Available With Support For Importing Chromium Snap Browser Data
Mozilla has published the Firefox 112.0 binaries today ahead of tomorrow's official unveiling.
Following last week's Google Chrome 112 release, Firefox 112 binaries were published today for that monthly Mozilla web browser update.
Notable for Ubuntu Linux users with Firefox 112 is now the ability to import browser data from the Chromium Snap package. Currently though the Snap-packaged version of Firefox cannot access the Chromium Snap browser data -- just the non-Snapped Firefox build.
Firefox 112 also adds an option when right clicking password fields to more easily reveal the password, the ability to restore closed sessions with Ctrl-Shift-T, and removal of the deprecated U2F JavaScript API.
Those wanting to grab Firefox 112.0 now ahead of Tuesday's official unveiling can find the builds up on ftp.mozilla.org.
