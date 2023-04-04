Chrome 112 Released With WASM Garbage Collection Trial, CSS Nesting

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 4 April 2023 at 05:20 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Google today promoted the Chrome 112 web browser to their stable channel on all supported platforms.

Starting as an origin trial with Chrome 112 is WebAssembly (WASM) Garbage Collection support. Yes, garbage collection to allow for efficient support for high-level managed languages with WebAssembly. This trial support allows for compilers targeting WASM to integrate with a garbage collector in the host VM.

Also on the WebAssembly front with today's Chrome browser update is making WebAssembly tail call support available out of the box. This adds explicit tail call and indirect tail call opcodes. This support is useful for correct/efficient implementations of languages that require tail call elimination, compilation of control constructs that can be implemented with it, and other computations being expressed as WASM functions.

Meanwhile by default in Chrome 112 is now CSS nesting support as the ability to nest CSS style rules inside other style rules for increasing modularity and maintainability of style sheets. Chrome 112 also adds support for the CSS animation-composition property.

Behind a developer flag is also the background-blur feature that allows using a native platform's API for camera background segmentation. This is intended for use with web-based video conferencing applications running within the web browser to make use of native platform APIs.

Chrome 112 also brings a number of security fixes as outlined on the Chrome Releases blog. More details on the Chrome 112 changes via ChromeStatus.com.
