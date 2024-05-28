Chrome 127 Should Provide PipeWire Camera Capture Support

The Google Chrome/Chromium 127 web browser release should finally provide support for PipeWire camera capturing support!

Since last year there has been (experimental) PipeWire camera support within Mozilla Firefox while for Chrome (Chromium) 127 there should be similar support there as well. The Chromium integration adds back-end support for PipeWire cameras and allows for it to work within sandboxed environments. The Chrome/Chromium web camera support on Linux will continue to fallback to V4L2 support should no PipeWire runtime support be found.

The PipeWire support has been a feature request going back to 2021 on the basis that using PipeWire allows for multiple applications to use the camera simultaneously, support for sandboxed environments like Flatpak via Portals, and sharing a lot of code with the desktop capture mode.

Chromium PipeWire merged


More details on this PipeWire camera support heading to Google's web browser via this Chromium ticket.

Chrome 127 stable should be out in mid-July with this support barring any last minute issues from being discovered.
