Feral's GameMode 1.8 Adds CPU Core Pinning & Parking

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 6 December 2023 at 12:45 PM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX GAMING
While there hasn't been much in the way of new Linux game ports from Feral Interactive since Steam Play (Valve's Proton + VKD3D-Proton) took over the scene, they do continue maintaining their GameMode open-source service and today released GameMode 1.8 with work by them and the open-source community.

GameMode is the open-source software/daemon started years ago by Feral Interactive for a system tool to dynamically apply various optimizations when it's detected games are running and to then restore the prior defaults when the game has quit. GameMode allows easily adjusting the CPU frequency scaling governor and other tunables for a better Linux gaming experience.

Ryzen CPUs


With today's GameMode 1.8 release there is now support for CPU core pinning and parking. This can help with the likes of AMD 3D V-Cache enabled processors where only some of the CPU cores may have access to the larger L3 cache. This can also be helpful with Intel Core hybrid CPUs where wanting to ensure games run only on the P-cores and not the lower-performing E-cores.

GameMode 1.8 also allows disabling the Linux kernel split lock mitigation feature, unifying the privileged group configuration, and various other bug fixes and improved defaults.

Downloads and more details on the GameMode 1.8 release via GitHub.
6 Comments
Related News
Godot 4.2 Released With More Stability Improvements, Improved Rendering & AMD FSR 2.2
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
Valve Updates Half-Life For 25th Anniversary - Adds Official Steam Deck Support
OpenRazer 3.7 Adds Support For Many Newer Razer Devices On Linux
Lutris 0.5.14 Released For Better Managing Your Games On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Dropping The X.Org Server Except For XWayland
Wine Wayland Driver's Vulkan Support Is Now Usable
Steam Linux Marketshare Surges To Nearly 2% In November
Linux Mint's Cinnamon 6.0 Brings Initial -- Still Experimental -- Wayland Session
Cloudflare Teases Next-Gen Server Design, Benefits Going From 1U To 2U Servers
Red Hat Developing New xwayland-run & wlheadless-run Utilities
OpenZFS 2.2.2 & OpenZFS 2.1.14 Released To Fix Data Corruption Issue