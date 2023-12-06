Feral's GameMode 1.8 Adds CPU Core Pinning & Parking
While there hasn't been much in the way of new Linux game ports from Feral Interactive since Steam Play (Valve's Proton + VKD3D-Proton) took over the scene, they do continue maintaining their GameMode open-source service and today released GameMode 1.8 with work by them and the open-source community.
GameMode is the open-source software/daemon started years ago by Feral Interactive for a system tool to dynamically apply various optimizations when it's detected games are running and to then restore the prior defaults when the game has quit. GameMode allows easily adjusting the CPU frequency scaling governor and other tunables for a better Linux gaming experience.
With today's GameMode 1.8 release there is now support for CPU core pinning and parking. This can help with the likes of AMD 3D V-Cache enabled processors where only some of the CPU cores may have access to the larger L3 cache. This can also be helpful with Intel Core hybrid CPUs where wanting to ensure games run only on the P-cores and not the lower-performing E-cores.
GameMode 1.8 also allows disabling the Linux kernel split lock mitigation feature, unifying the privileged group configuration, and various other bug fixes and improved defaults.
Downloads and more details on the GameMode 1.8 release via GitHub.
