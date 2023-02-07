Fedora Asahi Aims To Provide The Fedora Workstation Experience For Apple Silicon Systems

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

For those wanting to run Linux bare metal on modern Apple Silicon M1/M2 systems, the easiest way to do so is by using the Asahi Linux distribution with its downstream kernel carrying the latest Apple driver enablement patches for the ARM hardware, the specialized installer for safely setting up the Linux distribution on the Apple, and modern package base provided by Arch Linux. For fans of Fedora Workstation, the Fedora Asahi remix has been working to provide a great Fedora Workstation experience for modern Macs.Fedora developer Eric Curtin presented at FOSDEM 2023 this past weekend on the Fedora Asahi remix. Fedora Asahi is carrying patched versions of the Linux kernel, Mesa, and related bits to ease to Fedora experience on the latest Apple Mac systems. Like with Asahi Linux, Fedora Asahi is also carrying the early Linux kernel support for Rust drivers as well as building that kernel with LLVM Clang.