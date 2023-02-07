Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Fedora Asahi Aims To Provide The Fedora Workstation Experience For Apple Silicon Systems
Fedora developer Eric Curtin presented at FOSDEM 2023 this past weekend on the Fedora Asahi remix. Fedora Asahi is carrying patched versions of the Linux kernel, Mesa, and related bits to ease to Fedora experience on the latest Apple Mac systems. Like with Asahi Linux, Fedora Asahi is also carrying the early Linux kernel support for Rust drivers as well as building that kernel with LLVM Clang.
For those interested in the prospects of running Fedora (Asahi) Workstation on modern Apple AArch64 systems, Curtin's FOSDEM 2023 presentation is embedded below. Those wishing to learn more about the project itself can do so via the Fedora SIG Wiki.