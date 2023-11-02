KDE Plasma 6.0 Approved For Fedora 40 - Including Dropping The X11 Session

The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) has signed off on shipping KDE Plasma 6.0 as the KDE desktop option for Fedora 40. Additionally, as part of this change, the plan is to drop the KDE X11 session to leave only the KDE Plasma Wayland session available.

Plans were drafted in September to offer KDE Plasma 6 in Fedora 40. This would be KDE Plasma 6.0 with KDE Gears for the Qt6 ported apps and KDE Frameworks 6. All of these releases should take place at the end of February to inaugurate the Plasma 6.0 desktop. Fedora 40 meanwhile should be out by the end of April and the Fedora KDE spin or those otherwise manually installing the KDE desktop will thus be able to enjoy the fresh Plasma 6 experience.

Of some contention by Fedora developers and other stakeholders is the part of the plan to remove the KDE X11 session and just leave the Wayland session. Well, the FESCo members have signed off on the Plasma 6.0 plan and the X11 support removal is still included.
"This is now approved with 6 +1 after one week."

FESCo members voted in this ticket to approve the Plasma 6.0 change proposal for Fedora 40. So barring any technical issues from preventing Plasma 6.0 from landing or the Plasma 6.0 release not happening on schedule, Fedora 40 will have Plasma 6.0 available.

Separately being pursued as well for Fedora 40 is removing the GNOME X11 session support.
