FLAC 1.4.3 Released With More Optimizations, Drops PowerPC-Specific Code

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 23 June 2023 at 05:42 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
FLAC 1.4.3 is out today as the first update to this Xiph.Org royalty-free, lossless audio codec since last October.

As with most audio encoder/decoder releases, performance optimizations remain a primary focus. With FLAC 1.4.3 there are reported "large improvements" in encoder speed for all preset levels. There is also speed-ups observed for CPUs with BMI2 instruction support. FLAC 1.4.3 has also dropped all of its PowerPC-specific code. After working out all that PowerPC code, it was turned out to not offer any performance improvements compared to the generic code paths.

FLAC logo


FLAC 1.4.3 also has many bug fixes for issues uncovered during fuzzing, fixes building on the Universal Windows Platform, various metadata handling improvements, and other changes.

Downloads and more details on the FLAC 1.4.3 update via GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
PoCL 4.0 OpenCL Implementation Released With Intel oneAPI Level Zero Driver
DeepSparse 1.5 Released For Faster AI Inference On CPUs
Apache NetBeans 18 Released With Many Improvements, Initial Support For Rust
Bootlin's Snagboot Aims To Recover & Reflash Embedded Platforms
Cloudflare Launches New Open-Source Software Sponsorship Program
Bug Bounty Programs May Sound Great, But Aren't Always Handled Well
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
Red Hat Now Limiting RHEL Sources To CentOS Stream
Firefox 116 Should Have Experimental PipeWire Camera Support
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
GCC Lands AVX-512 Fully-Masked Vectorization
Google Limiting IO_uring Use Due To Security Vulnerabilities
Lisa Su Reaffirms Commitment To Improving AMD ROCm Support, Engaging The Community