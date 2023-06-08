FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL

8 June 2023
In addition to Apple revealing this week support is coming for the JPEG-XL image format in their Safari web browser, another step forward for this royalty-free image codec is FFmpeg now able to decode animated JPEG-XL files.

FFmpeg has been able to decode still JPEG-XL images since last year using the libjxl library while now it's able to deal with animated / multi-frame JPEG-XL content too. This commit that was merged this week ahead of FFmpeg 6.1 adds support for animated decode support of JPEG-XL and still leveraging the libjxl library. That was followed by this commit adding a new animated JPEG-XL demuxer.

Overall a useful addition for those application developers leveraging FFmpeg and wishing to support animated JPEG-XL content.

Meanwhile, given Apple's move this week of adding JPEG-XL support to their Safari web browser, there is increased pressure toward Google to revert their earlier decision on dropping JPEG-XL support from Chrome. That decision last year was widely panned and given Apple now backing JPEG-XL, we'll see if Google engineers change their mind. This issue ticket has been brought back up with new commentary from the community in light of Apple's JPEG-XL play.
