FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
FFmpeg has been able to decode still JPEG-XL images since last year using the libjxl library while now it's able to deal with animated / multi-frame JPEG-XL content too. This commit that was merged this week ahead of FFmpeg 6.1 adds support for animated decode support of JPEG-XL and still leveraging the libjxl library. That was followed by this commit adding a new animated JPEG-XL demuxer.
Overall a useful addition for those application developers leveraging FFmpeg and wishing to support animated JPEG-XL content.
Meanwhile, given Apple's move this week of adding JPEG-XL support to their Safari web browser, there is increased pressure toward Google to revert their earlier decision on dropping JPEG-XL support from Chrome. That decision last year was widely panned and given Apple now backing JPEG-XL, we'll see if Google engineers change their mind. This issue ticket has been brought back up with new commentary from the community in light of Apple's JPEG-XL play.