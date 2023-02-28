Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements
FFmpeg 6.0 is shipping today with hardware acceleration improvements, threading enhancements, new encoders/decoders, and a range of other additions for this widely-used multimedia project.
FFmpeg 6.0 is the project's annual major release as outlined in the FOSDEM presentation from a few weeks ago. Among the FFmpeg 6.0 changes are:
- Radiance HDR image support.
- FFmpeg now runs every muxer in a separate thread and requires threading to be enabled for compilation.
- VA-API encoding and decoding support for 10/12-bit 422, 10/12-bit 444 HEVC and VP9 support.
- Wireless Application Protocol Bitmap (WBMP) image format support.
- NVIDIA NVENC AV1 encoding support.
- Intel oneVPL support for Quick Sync Video (QSV). There is also QSV encoding/decoding for 10/12-bit 422, 10/12-bit 444 HEVC and VP9.
- MediaCodec encoder and decoder support.
- WavArc decoder and demuxer.
- CystalHD decoders have been deprecated.
- Other new encoders, decoders, filters, and demuxers.
- RISC-V optimizations.
FFmpeg 6.0 can be downloaded at FFmpeg.org.