FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 28 February 2023 at 06:15 AM EST. 4 Comments
As was expected given the FFmpeg 6.0 FOSDEM presentation earlier this month in Brussels, this multimedia open-source project is now celebrating its latest major release.

FFmpeg 6.0 is shipping today with hardware acceleration improvements, threading enhancements, new encoders/decoders, and a range of other additions for this widely-used multimedia project.

FOSDEM presentation


FFmpeg 6.0 is the project's annual major release as outlined in the FOSDEM presentation from a few weeks ago. Among the FFmpeg 6.0 changes are:

- Radiance HDR image support.

- FFmpeg now runs every muxer in a separate thread and requires threading to be enabled for compilation.

- VA-API encoding and decoding support for 10/12-bit 422, 10/12-bit 444 HEVC and VP9 support.

- Wireless Application Protocol Bitmap (WBMP) image format support.

- NVIDIA NVENC AV1 encoding support.

- Intel oneVPL support for Quick Sync Video (QSV). There is also QSV encoding/decoding for 10/12-bit 422, 10/12-bit 444 HEVC and VP9.

- MediaCodec encoder and decoder support.

- WavArc decoder and demuxer.

- CystalHD decoders have been deprecated.

- Other new encoders, decoders, filters, and demuxers.

- RISC-V optimizations.

FFmpeg 6.0 can be downloaded at FFmpeg.org.
