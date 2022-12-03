Arch Linux Powered EndeavourOS "Cassini" Brings Desktop & Arm Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 December 2022
EndeavourOS continues to prove itself as one of the easiest-to-use, quick-to-install Arch Linux powered operating systems out there. Out today is the EndeavourOS "Cassini" update with more desktop enhancements as well as a number of Arm hardware support improvements.

This latest release of Arch-derived EndeavourOS is shipping with the Linux 6.0 kernel, Mesa 22.3.1 graphics drivers, and a variety of other packages for this rolling release based platform. New with the "Cassini" release is adding a choice of bootloaders while systemd-boot is the default, Dracut has replaced mkinitcpio, various other bootloader improvements, wallpaper and icon updates for the different desktop options, GNOME Console and gnome-text-editor replacing Gedit and GNOME Terminal, and clean-up work to the Calamares OS installer.


EndeavourOS Cassini


On the Arm side of the house, EndeavourOS is now supporting the Pinebook Pro Arm laptop, the linux-eos-arm kernel adds the AMDGPU driver for supporting AMD graphics hardware, improved headless server setup, Vulkan Panfrost has been added to the ODROID N2+ image, and various other updates.

Downloads and more details on the EndeavourOS Cassini changes via EndeavourOS.com.
