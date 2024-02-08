WireGuard Driver Merged To DragonFlyBSD Kernel

Merged today to DragonFlyBSD Git is the WireGuard protocol driver for leveraging this popular tech.

The WireGuard driver is now in DragonFlyBSD for providing VPN interfaces for the secure exchange of L3 traffic with other WireGuard peers. Aaron Li imported the WireGuard "WG" driver from the FreeBSD source tree. Over a few dozen commits was then adjusted to adapt better to the DragonFlyBSD kernel.

With all the commits today, the WireGuard driver now appears to be in a working state on DragonFlyBSD.

FreeBSD 13.2 was the release where WireGuard was added for that BSD after originally hitting problems for the 13.0 milestone.
