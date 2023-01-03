DragonFlyBSD 6.4 Released With Many Fixes

3 January 2023
DragonFlyBSD 6.4 is now available as the newest version of this open-source BSD operating system forked long ago from FreeBSD.

In kicking off 2023 is DragonFlyBSD 6.4 as a big update and just under a year to the day since DragonFlyBSD 6.2.


There aren't too many new features in DragonFlyBSD 6.4 but a lot of fixes to which users are encouraged to upgrade, especially with at least one known kernel vulnerability being fixed in v6.4. The key DragonFlyBSD 6.4 highlights include:

- All DragonFlyBSD users are encouraged to update since it addresses a locally-exploitable kernel vulnerability.

- A wide variety of kernel fixes.

- Many fixes to DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 file-system support as well as adding HAMMER2 support to the makefs utility.

- DSynth has updated its metadata version and added new configuration options, directives, etc.

- The (rather old) GCC 8 compiler remains the default system compiler for DragonFlyBSD 6.4.

Downloads and more information on the DragonFlyBSD 6.4 changes are available from DragonFlyBSD.org. DragonFlyBSD 6.4 benchmarks if there is enough reader interest.
