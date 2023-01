DragonFlyBSD 6.4 Released With Many Fixes

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

DragonFlyBSD 6.4 is now available as the newest version of this open-source BSD operating system forked long ago from FreeBSD.In kicking off 2023 is DragonFlyBSD 6.4 as a big update and just under a year to the day since DragonFlyBSD 6.2

There aren't too many new features in DragonFlyBSD 6.4 but a lot of fixes to which users are encouraged to upgrade, especially with at least one known kernel vulnerability being fixed in v6.4. The key DragonFlyBSD 6.4 highlights include:- All DragonFlyBSD users are encouraged to update since it addresses a locally-exploitable kernel vulnerability.- A wide variety of kernel fixes.- Many fixes to DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 file-system support as well as adding HAMMER2 support to the makefs utility.- DSynth has updated its metadata version and added new configuration options, directives, etc.- The (rather old) GCC 8 compiler remains the default system compiler for DragonFlyBSD 6.4.Downloads and more information on the DragonFlyBSD 6.4 changes are available from DragonFlyBSD.org . DragonFlyBSD 6.4 benchmarks if there is enough reader interest.