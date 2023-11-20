Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Distrobox 1.6 Released For Easily Launching New Distros Within Your Terminal
With Distrobox 1.6 it adds support for Lilipod as a simple container manager for downloading, unpacking, and using OCI images from various container repositories. Lilipod is another project of Distrobox lead developer Luca Di Maio.
Distrobox 1.6 also improves NVIDIA GPU/driver integration, particularly around CUDA support. Distrobox also has various init process improvements, polishing for initful containers, initful containers now support OpenRC where present, proper systemd user session support for initful containers, export fixes, and a variety of other refinements and bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on the big Distrobox 1.6 release via GitHub.