Distrobox 1.6 Released For Easily Launching New Distros Within Your Terminal

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 20 November 2023 at 05:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
Distrobox 1.6 released on Sunday for this open-source project that makes it wasy to launch any Linux distribution inside your terminal. Distrobox builds upon Podman and Docker to allow creating containers of the Linux distribution of your choice and for that to integrate nicely with the host environment. With succeeding releases, Distrobox has built up quite an arsenal of features.

With Distrobox 1.6 it adds support for Lilipod as a simple container manager for downloading, unpacking, and using OCI images from various container repositories. Lilipod is another project of Distrobox lead developer Luca Di Maio.

Distrobox 1.6 also improves NVIDIA GPU/driver integration, particularly around CUDA support. Distrobox also has various init process improvements, polishing for initful containers, initful containers now support OpenRC where present, proper systemd user session support for initful containers, export fixes, and a variety of other refinements and bug fixes.

Distrobox


Downloads and more details on the big Distrobox 1.6 release via GitHub.
