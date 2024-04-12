Dbus-Broker 36 Released For This Fastest D-Bus Implementation
David Rheinsberg has released Dbus-Broker 36 as the newest version of this speedy, drop-in DBus implementation for Linux systems.
With Dbus-Broker 36 this high performance D-Bus message broker fixes a possible use-after-close bug with file descriptors that could lead to broker termination or disclosure of internal FDs to clients.
The new Dbus-Broker also is more verbose about activation failures in the log messages for helping to debug problems. Plus there are various test coverage updates following upstream Dbus and a new Meson build system option for including said tests as part of the installation.
Downloads and more details on today's Dbus-Broker 36 release via GitHub.
