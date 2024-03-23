DIRT 5 Now Runs On Intel Arc Graphics Under Linux With Driver Workaround

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 March 2024 at 04:05 PM EDT.
INTEL
The DIRT 5 racing game was one of the titles that hadn't worked on Intel graphics under Linux due to the sparse memory support for the ANV Vulkan driver. But with sparse support now enabled, the game was crashing at launch. But now a workaround is in place to allow Intel's Mesa 24.1 Vulkan driver to work with DIRT 5.

This 5 month old bug report has been tracking DIRT 5 crashing with the Intel Vulkan Linux driver even with the sparse memory support. Via VKD3D logs it was noted to be due to FP64 errors.

DIRT 5


But the Intel ANV driver does have a "fp64_workaround_enabled" option to use soft FP64 when the shader uses float64 and the device not otherwise supporting the type. Well, simply enabling this FP64 workaround for the Intel ANV driver paired with the ANV sparse support is now enough for Intel Arc Graphics Linux gamers to enjoy DIRT 5.


This merge hitting Mesa 24.1 today applies that FP64 workaround when the DIRT 5 process name is spotted. Now the game is said to be in a playable state for Intel Arc Graphics on Linux with this Windows game running under Steam Play.
