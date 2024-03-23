Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
DIRT 5 Now Runs On Intel Arc Graphics Under Linux With Driver Workaround
This 5 month old bug report has been tracking DIRT 5 crashing with the Intel Vulkan Linux driver even with the sparse memory support. Via VKD3D logs it was noted to be due to FP64 errors.
But the Intel ANV driver does have a "fp64_workaround_enabled" option to use soft FP64 when the shader uses float64 and the device not otherwise supporting the type. Well, simply enabling this FP64 workaround for the Intel ANV driver paired with the ANV sparse support is now enough for Intel Arc Graphics Linux gamers to enjoy DIRT 5.
This merge hitting Mesa 24.1 today applies that FP64 workaround when the DIRT 5 process name is spotted. Now the game is said to be in a playable state for Intel Arc Graphics on Linux with this Windows game running under Steam Play.