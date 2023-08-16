CrossOver 23 Enables EA App On Linux, Many Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 16 August 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT.
While many Linux gamers are all-set these days by making use of Steam and leveraging Valve's Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux, for those running macOS or also wishing to enjoy more office/application-oriented Windows software on Linux support, CodeWeavers is out today with CrossOver 23 as the newest release of their commercial Wine-based software.

CrossOver 23 is out today for those wanting to enjoy Windows games and applications running on Linux and macOS. The CrossOver 23 release is especially exciting for macOS gamers with this version now supporting DirectX 12 on macOS via MoltenVK and VKD3D. The DXVK for CrossOver 23 has also been upgraded. In addition to DirectX 12 support, geometry shaders and transform feedback support are also now working under macOS.

CodeWeavers has also now got EA App working on both Linux and macOS. CrossOver 23 with EA App has been tested to see games like Titanfall 2, The Sims 4, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and other titles to be working with CrossOver.

CrossOver 23 has also made it easier to uninstall applications and has provided "oodles" of fixes. There are more than 5,000 changes in this release and is based on the upstream Wine 8.0.1 software. There are fixes also for Steam, Rockstar Games Launcher, Ubisoft Connect, and more. There is also Diablo IV as tested to be working with CrossOver now on Linux.

On the software application side, the Quicken accounting software has seen some fixes with CrossOver 23. CrossOver 23 on Linux also now supports Microsoft Office 365 working on Wayland.

More details on the commercial CrossOver 23 software for Linux and macOS via the CodeWeavers.com blog.
