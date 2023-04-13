Coreboot 4.20 Released With Two More Dozen Motherboards Supported
With Coreboot 4.20 there are another two dozen motherboards now enabled -- mostly various Google Chromebook designs, several newer System76 laptops, the Intel Archer City reference board for Sapphire Rapids, and various older systems now seeing Coreboot support for the first time thanks to the passionate open-source community. The list of newly-enabled ports with Coreboot 4.20 include:
- ASRock B75M-ITX
- Dell Latitude E6400
- Google Aurash
- Google Boxy
- Google Constitution
- Google Gothrax
- Google Hades
- Google Myst
- Google Screebo
- Google Starmie
- Google Taranza
- Google Uldren
- Google Yavilla
- HP EliteBook 2170p
- Intel Archer City CRB
- Intel DQ67SW
- Protectli VP2420
- Protectli VP4630/VP4650
- Protectli VP4670
- Siemens MC EHL4
- Siemens MC EHL5
- System76 lemp11
- System76 oryp10
- System76 oryp9
Coreboot 4.20 also drops its Yabits payload, inteltool now supports the Intel Emmitsburg PCH, adding of Sound Open Firmware drivers to Chromebooks for enabling audio on non-ChromeOS operating systems, ACPI improvements, more Intel Sapphire Rapids enablement code, and other improvements.
Coreboot 4.20 enables a lot more Intel Sapphire Rapids platform support, including the Archer City CRB.
Coreboot 4.20 can be downloaded from Git.