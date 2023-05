Coreboot 4.20 Released With Two More Dozen Motherboards Supported

Coreboot 4.20 has been released as the newest feature release for this project continuing to provide open-source system firmware/BIOS for Chromebooks, servers, and a range of laptops and desktops.With Coreboot 4.20 there are another two dozen motherboards now enabled -- mostly various Google Chromebook designs, several newer System76 laptops, the Intel Archer City reference board for Sapphire Rapids , and various older systems now seeing Coreboot support for the first time thanks to the passionate open-source community. The list of newly-enabled ports with Coreboot 4.20 include:- ASRock B75M-ITX- Dell Latitude E6400- Google Aurash- Google Boxy- Google Constitution- Google Gothrax- Google Hades- Google Myst- Google Screebo- Google Starmie- Google Taranza- Google Uldren- Google Yavilla- HP EliteBook 2170p- Intel Archer City CRB- Intel DQ67SW- Protectli VP2420- Protectli VP4630/VP4650- Protectli VP4670- Siemens MC EHL4- Siemens MC EHL5- System76 lemp11- System76 oryp10- System76 oryp9Coreboot 4.20 also drops its Yabits payload, inteltool now supports the Intel Emmitsburg PCH, adding of Sound Open Firmware drivers to Chromebooks for enabling audio on non-ChromeOS operating systems, ACPI improvements, more Intel Sapphire Rapids enablement code, and other improvements.



Coreboot 4.20 enables a lot more Intel Sapphire Rapids platform support, including the Archer City CRB.

Coreboot 4.20 can be downloaded from Git