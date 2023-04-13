Coreboot 4.20 Released With Two More Dozen Motherboards Supported

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 15 May 2023 at 08:15 AM EDT. 1 Comment
COREBOOT
Coreboot 4.20 has been released as the newest feature release for this project continuing to provide open-source system firmware/BIOS for Chromebooks, servers, and a range of laptops and desktops.

With Coreboot 4.20 there are another two dozen motherboards now enabled -- mostly various Google Chromebook designs, several newer System76 laptops, the Intel Archer City reference board for Sapphire Rapids, and various older systems now seeing Coreboot support for the first time thanks to the passionate open-source community. The list of newly-enabled ports with Coreboot 4.20 include:

- ASRock B75M-ITX
- Dell Latitude E6400
- Google Aurash
- Google Boxy
- Google Constitution
- Google Gothrax
- Google Hades
- Google Myst
- Google Screebo
- Google Starmie
- Google Taranza
- Google Uldren
- Google Yavilla
- HP EliteBook 2170p
- Intel Archer City CRB
- Intel DQ67SW
- Protectli VP2420
- Protectli VP4630/VP4650
- Protectli VP4670
- Siemens MC EHL4
- Siemens MC EHL5
- System76 lemp11
- System76 oryp10
- System76 oryp9

Coreboot 4.20 also drops its Yabits payload, inteltool now supports the Intel Emmitsburg PCH, adding of Sound Open Firmware drivers to Chromebooks for enabling audio on non-ChromeOS operating systems, ACPI improvements, more Intel Sapphire Rapids enablement code, and other improvements.

Intel Xeon 8490H
Coreboot 4.20 enables a lot more Intel Sapphire Rapids platform support, including the Archer City CRB.


Coreboot 4.20 can be downloaded from Git.
1 Comment
Related News
Libreboot 20230423 Allows A Few More Boards To Run On Fully Open-Source Firmware
Flashrom Splits Into Two For This Firmware/ROM Flashing Utility
Libreboot Adds Support For An Old Dell Laptop That Can Be Found For ~$100 Used
Libreboot Adds Support For The Once Common HP Elite 8200 SFF PC
Libreboot 20230413 Released With Build System Improvements
AMD Phoenix Support Progressing For Coreboot, New Google Chromebook Added
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux 6.4-rc1 Released With Intel LAM, Several New AMD Features, More Rust Code & Early Apple M2
Firefox 113 Available With Animated AV1 Image Support (AVIS)
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux