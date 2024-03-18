CoreCtrl 1.4 Brings Radeon RX 7000 Series Fan Curve Controls, Intel CPU Temperatures

18 March 2024
CoreCtrl 1.4 was released this weekend as the newest version of this open-source, independently-developed GUI utility for managing CPU and GPU performance characteristics and power/thermal monitoring under Linux, among other capabilities. CoreCtrl does a good job at offering basic GUI-driven controls and monitoring for CPUs and GPUs in the absence of any official GUI solutions by the likes of AMD and Intel.

CoreCtrl 1.4 brings support for Intel CPU temperature monitoring using the coretemp kernel driver, CPU usage sensor monitoring, automatic and manual fan curve controls for AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, CPU Energy Performance Preference (EPP) control, and other improvements.

CoreCtrl screenshot


CoreCtrl 1.4 now depends upon the Qt 5.15 toolkit, requires C++20 compiler support, and has other dependency upgrades. There is also now resizable graph and sensor regions as an improvement to the user interface.

Downloads and more details on this Linux GUI utility catering to hardware enthusiasts and gamers can be found via the GitLab.com project page.
