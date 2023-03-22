Google Chrome/Chromium Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
On top of today seeing the KDE XWaylandVideoBridge announcement, the debut of GNOME 44 with its many Wayland improvements, and XWayland 23.1 being released with multiple new features/improvements, there is more good news for Wayland fans. Google has merged to the Chrome/Chromium Ozone code support for Wayland fractional scaling via the fractional-scale-v1 protocol.
The fractional-scale-v1 protocol was added to Wayland Protocols late last year and provides for nice fractional scaling support. The protocol allows communicating a scale with more precision compared to the existing integer-based scaling. It took a long time for this to land but since then the Wayland compositors and other software embracing Wayland have been relatively quick in embracing it.
This fractional scaling support has been picked up by KDE Plasma/KWin and GNOME along with smaller compositors like Sway and other wlroots-based compositors.
Now merged into Chromium Git is fractional-scale-v1 support within their Ozone Wayland code. The code was merged in the past day and great to see it come about and will lead to a better Wayland experience for Chrome/Chromium-based software.
4 Comments