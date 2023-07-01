CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"

With all the news in recent weeks following Red Hat's decision to limit access to RHEL sources that in turn lead to changes for AlmaLinux, finding new ways to obtain sources at Rocky Linux, interesting statements from Oracle, and even SUSE forking RHEL. The public RHEL sources now will basically be the upstream CentOS Stream code for which future Red Hat Enterprise Linux versions are ultimately based. The CentOS Project issued a new statement on Friday.

In a rather vague and short statement, the CentOS Board of Directors posted to the official CentOS Blog on Friday that they are "Open To All" and working with the community. But no apparent change in policies or anything significant to announce at this time. The blog post simply reads:
"Growing a community and making it easier for folks to contribute is a critical element of success. We are excited by the interest in working with the CentOS project.

Since Spring 2023, the CentOS Board and members of the community have been working on a set of guidelines to help define what success means for CentOS and its deliverables. Building community and contribution has been a part of the guidelines from day one.

We are excited by interest from new contributors and look forward to working with them to improve the CentOS project, our collective SIG communities, and the Linux ecosystem overall.

The CentOS Board of Directors"

I had held off on even writing about this until the morning in thinking maybe there was going to be some updates/additions or publish the talked about set of guidelines or anything new to ease concerns within the broader open-source/Linux ecosystem, albeit nothing more to pass along yet.
