SUSE Announces Its Forking RHEL, To Maintain A RHEL-Compatible Distro
SUSE announced that they will be forking RHEL. Yes, really:
"Today SUSE, the company behind Rancher, NeuVector, and SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) and a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, announced it is forking publicly available Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and will develop and maintain a RHEL-compatible distribution available to all without restrictions. Over the next few years, SUSE plans to invest more than $10 million into this project."
SUSE's announcement says they remain fully-committed to SUSE Linux Enterprise and openSUSE while acknowledging that enterprises and open-source communities deserve choice and freedom from vendor lock-in.
SUSE plans on contributing their RHEL-forked project to an open-source foundation and to ensure ongoing free access to this alternative source code.
SUSE also had a hand in the beer business for those unaware. Cheers to SUSE on their latest play.
More details on this surprise announcement at SUSE.com.