Cemu 2.0-2 Released For This Open-Source, Linux-Supported Wii U Emulator
Released last month was Cemu 2.0 as open-source software and with Linux support for this Nintendo Wii U emulator that for years has been in development but up to that point closed-source and Windows-only. Cemu 2.0 continues advancing with another bug-fixing update out today.
Cemu 2.0-1 arrived earlier this month with various fixes for this open-source Wii U emulator. Now out today is Cemu 2.0-2 with another batch of fixes.
The 2.0-2 update has various fixes, including several Linux-specific fixes, some code refactoring and clean-ups, and documentation improvements.
For those wanting to try out Cemu 2.0-2 can find the source code as well as Windows and Ubuntu 20.04 targeted binaries via GitHub.
