Cemu 2.0-1 Brings Many Smaller Linux Improvements For This Wii U Emulator

6 September 2022
Last month saw the Cemu project go open-source and introduce Linux support with Cemu 2.0 for this Nintendo Wii U emulator that has been in development for years. Cemu 2.0-1 is now available with Linux improvements.

Cemu has been popular with gamers wanting to enjoy Wii U games from Windows while since the Cemu 2.0 release last month has been the initial Linux support. Today's Cemu 2.0-1 release brings "lots of smaller Linux improvements" across the board as more Linux gamers begin trying out this emulator.

The brief Cemu 2.0-1 release notes also mention they are working on supporting additional distribution formats for Cemu on Linux, like AppImage and Flatpak.

In addition to the many Linux improvements, there is also various other bug fixes in general and fixes around online play following a recent Wii U firmware update mucking up things for North America accounts.


More details on the Cemu 2.0-1 update via the project site.
