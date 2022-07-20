Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 20 July 2022
In addition to Dart, Golang, and being involved with other programming language initiatives over the years, their latest effort that was made public on Tuesday is Carbon. The Carbon programming language hopes to be the gradual successor to C++ and makes for an easy transition path moving forward.

The hope is that Carbon is a more natural migration path to C++ than the popular Rust programming language. Carbon aims for performance that matches C++, seamless bidirectional interoperability with C++, a easier learning curve for C++ developers, comparable expressivity, and scalable migration.


Sample Carbon code.


Carbon is built atop the LLVM compiler stack and aims to work for performance-critical software, easy understability of code, and offer practical safety. Carbon supports generic, better memory safety than C++, and other modern language features over C++.

Carbon is still in its early stages of development but those wanting to learn more about this new system programming language can check out Carbon-Lang on GitHub.
