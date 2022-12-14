TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

TikTok owner Bytedance this week hosted their CloudFW Open System Firmware Symposium in Beijing where they celebrated the launch of CloudFW 2.0 as they implement Coreboot to replace UEFI.Bytedance is promoting CloudFW 2.0 as "the first firmware solution in the industry to productize the full stack Open System Firmware on x86 servers." This symposium was hosted in part by Intel and vendor Inspur.

Absolutely fabulous, well done!



And TIL that @Arm is evaluating the @coreboot_org + @LinuxBootOrg stack for LBBR v2. :-) pic.twitter.com/AkIRMVdi1Q — Daniel Maslowski aka CyReVolt 🐢 (@OrangeCMS) March 7, 2023

Christian Walter of 9elements Security was in attendance at the event and shared a few pictures.The Coreboot crew also shared with Phoronix some additional pictures from the event:

It's very interesting to see their promotion of open-source firmware and how with CloudFW are leveraging Coreboot and seeing the advantages of it over proprietary BIOS/firmware or other less active projects.

With their open-source firmware stack they haven't had to compromise really in terms of performance either.