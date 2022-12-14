TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 9 March 2023 at 08:50 AM EST. 9 Comments
COREBOOT
TikTok owner Bytedance this week hosted their CloudFW Open System Firmware Symposium in Beijing where they celebrated the launch of CloudFW 2.0 as they implement Coreboot to replace UEFI.

Bytedance is promoting CloudFW 2.0 as "the first firmware solution in the industry to productize the full stack Open System Firmware on x86 servers." This symposium was hosted in part by Intel and vendor Inspur.

<


Christian Walter of 9elements Security was in attendance at the event and shared a few pictures.

The Coreboot crew also shared with Phoronix some additional pictures from the event:

Bytedance CloudFW event


It's very interesting to see their promotion of open-source firmware and how with CloudFW are leveraging Coreboot and seeing the advantages of it over proprietary BIOS/firmware or other less active projects.

Bytedance CloudFW event


Bytedance CloudFW event


With their open-source firmware stack they haven't had to compromise really in terms of performance either.

Bytedance CloudFW event


It's fabulous seeing Bytedance throw their weight behind open-source firmware and now promoting it and its benefits. This joins the likes of Open Compute Project / Meta, Google, and other hyperscalers that have also been increasingly vocal over the benefits of open-source system firmware. With this growing industry trend is also likely why Intel is making more flexibility around the FSP and AMD is working on an open-source CPU silicon initialization effort with the forthcoming openSIL.

Interesting times ahead for open-source firmware fans!
9 Comments
Related News
Coreboot Adds Support For An ASRock Sandy/Ivy Bridge Era Mini ITX Board
Latest System76 Intel-Powered Laptops Added To Coreboot
Google & Intel Making Progress For More Firmware Flexibility Around FSP Blobs
Coreboot 4.19 Released With AMD Mayan Motherboard, MSI Alder Lake Board
MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5 Support Upstreamed To Coreboot
Libreboot 20221214 Brings More Arm Chromebooks & ThinkPads
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Continues With More Big-Time Optimizations To The Linux Kernel
AMD Preparing "openSIL" For Open-Source Silicon Initialization With Coreboot
GNOME Shell & Mutter Complete Their Migration Away From GTK3
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
Linux 6.3 Drops Support For The Intel ICC Compiler
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February