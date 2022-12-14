Google & Intel Making Progress For More Firmware Flexibility Around FSP Blobs

Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 25 February 2023 at 07:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
COREBOOT
For modern Intel platforms supporting Coreboot whether it be for Chromebooks or on server platforms, they are still beholden to the Intel Firmware Support Package (FSP) binary blobs. But Google and Intel engineers have been working to enable more flexibility around the FSP binaries by being able to optionally reduce the amount of proprietary firmware executed on the CPU, optionally weeding out some of the optional FSP components, and optimizing the status quo to achieve greater boot speeds.

Subrata Banik of Google in collaboration with Vincent Zimmer of Intel have laid out "a path forward" to enhance the firmware / boot experience around the Intel Firmware Support Package and the ability to "create your own" FSP binary.

While still relying on closed-source silicon reference blobs, they have been working on the ability to eliminate optional bits, reduce the amount of proprietary firmware that runs off the host processor, and driver greater flexibility into the open-source firmware.

Intel FSP overview
OSFW Foundation Intel FSP firmware graphic


The goal ultimately comes down to:
"Our goal is to be able to customize the silicon reference code although we might not be able to customize the actual underlying silicon as per the target product."

More details on this quest via the Open Source Firmware Foundation blog. Anything to reduce the amount of binary blobs in the firmware is a win in our book while ideally it still would be great if Intel made more progress on being able to publicly open-source more elements of the Firmware Support Package.
Add A Comment
Related News
Coreboot 4.19 Released With AMD Mayan Motherboard, MSI Alder Lake Board
MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR5 Support Upstreamed To Coreboot
Libreboot 20221214 Brings More Arm Chromebooks & ThinkPads
Coreboot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation
New Dasharo v1.1 Firmware For The MSI Z690 Board - DDR5 Variant Now Supported, ME Disable
Coreboot/Dasharo Being Ported To The MSI PRO Z690-A DDR5 Motherboard
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
The Best Linux 6.2 Features From Intel Arc Graphics To Better Performance For Older PCs
Linux 6.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Promoted, Open-Source NVIDIA RTX 30
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default