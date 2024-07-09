Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Box64 v0.3 Brings Support For Emulating x86_64 Binaries With AVX/AVX2 On ARM
FEX is another x86_64 on ARM64 emulator that last week saw the release of FEX 2407 with the ability to handle AVX and AVX2 Advanced Vector Extensions. Coincidentally, Box64 v0.3 adds AVX/AVX2 support too for allowing more modern x86_64 binaries to work under this emulator.
Box64 has now implemented support for the AVX and AVX2 instructions as well as BMI1, BMI2, ADX, FMA, F16C and RDRAND instructions. The AVX/AVX2 support depends upon ARM NEON support and the "BOX64_AVX" new environment variable can be used for controlling AVX/AVX2 and other extensions from being exposed or not.
Box64 v0.3 also adds Wayland support with Wine-Wayland code being successfully tested. Plus more libraries and functions in general are being properly wrapped by Box64. There are also various opcode fixes, returning an Intel Haswell type CPU now for what's the emulated target, and various other improvements. More games will also "just work" now thanks to BOX64_DYNAREC_STRONGMEM=1 being automatically set when encountering the Unity game engine library.
Downloads and more details on the Box64 v0.3 release via GitHub.