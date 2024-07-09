Box64 v0.3 Brings Support For Emulating x86_64 Binaries With AVX/AVX2 On ARM

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 9 July 2024 at 05:58 AM EDT. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Box64 v0.3 is now available as the newest feature release to this user-space x86_64 emulator for Linux binaries on AArch64 (ARM64) hosts. Box64 is one of several promising projects in this area for being able to run x86_64 games and applications under ARM64 with great speed.

FEX is another x86_64 on ARM64 emulator that last week saw the release of FEX 2407 with the ability to handle AVX and AVX2 Advanced Vector Extensions. Coincidentally, Box64 v0.3 adds AVX/AVX2 support too for allowing more modern x86_64 binaries to work under this emulator.

Box64 has now implemented support for the AVX and AVX2 instructions as well as BMI1, BMI2, ADX, FMA, F16C and RDRAND instructions. The AVX/AVX2 support depends upon ARM NEON support and the "BOX64_AVX" new environment variable can be used for controlling AVX/AVX2 and other extensions from being exposed or not.

Box64 logo


Box64 v0.3 also adds Wayland support with Wine-Wayland code being successfully tested. Plus more libraries and functions in general are being properly wrapped by Box64. There are also various opcode fixes, returning an Intel Haswell type CPU now for what's the emulated target, and various other improvements. More games will also "just work" now thanks to BOX64_DYNAREC_STRONGMEM=1 being automatically set when encountering the Unity game engine library.

Downloads and more details on the Box64 v0.3 release via GitHub.
7 Comments
Related News
Servo Web Engine Gets WebGPU Running On OpenGL ES & Other New Features
Shotcut 24.06 Supports SVT-AV1 Encode & AVIF Images, Many Fixes
Free Software Foundation Names Three New Board Members
OpenShot 3.2 Released With Better Performance For This Open-Source Video Editor
Flathub Has Now Served More Than Two Billion Downloads For Flatpaks
Darktable 4.8 Pulls AI Feature After Discovering It Doesn't Work Well
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Linux 6.11 To Offer More Fine-Tuned Control Over Swappiness