Blender 4.1 Benchmarks Confirm Even Faster CPU Render Times Under Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 March 2024 at 10:38 AM EDT. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE
Blender has long enjoyed faster CPU rendering under Linux compared to using Microsoft Windows. Across many different processors over the years consistently we see faster Linux CPU render performance than under Windows, though that's typically the case for most renderers. With yesterday's release of Blender 4.1, there is even faster Linux CPU render speeds. Here are some initial Blender 4.0 vs. 4.1 benchmarks.

With Blender 4.1 on Linux there is the ability to have even faster performance than prior releases thanks to now using huge pages in jemalloc for faster allocations. This requests the Linux kernel to use 2MB huge pages for large allocations rather than 4KB pages. Developers found this could speed-up the CPU rendering times for Blender 3D on Linux by about 5%. The change doesn't impact Blender on Windows.

Blender 4.1 on Ubuntu Linux


Curious about the new version, I ran some Blender 4.0 vs. 4.1 benchmarks on a few Ubuntu systems for reference. My initial tests were done on a System76 Thelio Major Workstation with an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X processor and then DIY desktops around the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9 14900K processors. Here's a look at how those three different systems perform with Blender 4.1 compared to the prior Blender 4.0 release:
Blender benchmark with settings of Version Comparison (Blend File: BMW27, Compute: CPU-Only). Threadripper 7980X: 4.1 was the fastest.

Blender benchmark with settings of Version Comparison (Blend File: Classroom, Compute: CPU-Only). Threadripper 7980X: 4.1 was the fastest.

For the simpler scenes with Blender were slight reductions in render times...
Blender benchmark with settings of Version Comparison (Blend File: Fishy Cat, Compute: CPU-Only). Threadripper 7980X: 4.1 was the fastest.

Blender benchmark with settings of Version Comparison (Blend File: Barbershop, Compute: CPU-Only). Threadripper 7980X: 4.1 was the fastest.

Blender benchmark with settings of Version Comparison (Blend File: Pabellon Barcelona, Compute: CPU-Only). Threadripper 7980X: 4.1 was the fastest.

While there are more meaningful gains when rendering the larger benchmark scenes with Blender 4.1.

Blender 4.0 and prior was already consistently faster on Linux than Windows while now with Blender 4.1 that delta is set to be even larger... Should be fun for the next round of Windows vs. Linux benchmarking.

Those interested can find more of my Blender 4.1 benchmarks data building up. Fresh Blender Linux GPU rendering benchmarks soon.
2 Comments
Related News
Zstd 1.5.6 Released - Celebrating Google Chrome Support For Zstandard Encoding
Blender 4.1 Released With Faster Linux CPU Rendering & AMD RDNA3 APU Support
Inkscape Development Version Switches To Using GTK4
SysVinit 3.09 Now Allows Building With musl C Library, Passing Boot Messages To Firmware
CoreCtrl 1.4 Brings Radeon RX 7000 Series Fan Curve Controls, Intel CPU Temperatures
Rust Coreutils & Reproducible Builds Receives Funding From The Sovereign Tech Fund
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
Linux 6.9 Will Boot Much Faster For Systems With Large Amounts Of RAM
exFAT Driver Boasts Much Faster "dirsync" Performance With Linux 6.9
Microsoft Enables DNS Tunneling By Default For WSL - More Reliable Networking
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
A Game Is Finally Announced For The Open 3D Engine
The Significant Corporate Importance & Pressure Around Mesa Open-Source Linux 3D Drivers