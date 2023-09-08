Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 8 September 2023 at 06:42 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
While we've been looking forward to Bcachefs landing and carrying out a fresh round of performance testing of Bcachefs against other file-system options, it's looking clear now that Bcachefs won't be landing for the Linux 6.6 merge window.

On Wednesday, Linus Torvalds commented on the Bcachefs prospects and pointed out that Bcachefs wasn't recently vetted in linux-next, the Bcachefs Git pull request wasn't properly PGP signed, and Torvalds himself hit a build issue when trying to compile the new Bcachefs code. At the very least a new pull request would be needed to have it properly signed and also fixing up the build issue encountered by Torvalds. But that would still lack the linux-next testing/exposure.

Linus Torvalds was also hoping for assurances that the Bcachefs development would jive with upstream kernel developers given the ongoing friction by multiple parties. Unfortunately, things haven't smoothed over this week.

Bcachefs


Bcachefs lead developer Kent Overstreet began his latest kernel mailing list post with, "Honestly, though, this process is getting entirely kafkaesque." After proceeding to air his ongoing frustrations with the Linux kernel upstream process and developer interactions, his latest message ended with, "I'm going to go offline for awhile and think about what I want to do next."

Thus with going offline / taking a break and the Linux 6.6 merge window over this weekend and no new pull request attempts, it's looking pretty clear now that Bcachefs for mainline won't be resolved this cycle and no last minute attempts at pushing through a new pull request. Thus at least another cycle of waiting while hopefully seeing Bcachefs mainlined in a winter kernel release.
8 Comments
Related News
OpenZFS 2.2-rc4 Delivers Last Minute Fixes
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
CephFS Completes Multi-Year Effort Adding FSCRYPT Support
FUSE Adds Initial Support For Statx, File Birth Times For File-Systems In User-Space
EXT4 Lands A Nice Performance Improvement For Appending To Delalloc Files
Bcachefs File-System Re-Submitted For Linux 6.6
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Above 5 Million Lines, Entire Linux Kernel At 34.8 Million
ReiserFS Officially Declared "Obsolete"
Linux 6.6 Unconditionally Enables x86 CPU Microcode Loading Support
EXT4 Lands A Nice Performance Improvement For Appending To Delalloc Files
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
XFS Begins Landing Online Repair, New Release Manager Takes Over
David Airlie Shares His Thoughts On Current Challenges With Linux GPU Compute Stacks
GenPD Subsystem Posted For Linux 6.6 - Torvalds Wonders What The Heck Is "GenPD"