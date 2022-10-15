Ardour 7.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released

While there has been more open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) software solutions in recent years, Ardour that has been in development since 2005 remains one of the best professional-grade and cross-platform digital audio workstation solutions. It's now even better with today's big Ardour 7.0 release.The Ardour open-source software suite as a digital audio workstation and sound recorder is one of the best options not only for Linux users but also available on macOS and Windows. Ardour 7.0 brings "substantial engineering changes", new clip launching functionality, improved MIDI editing, new ripple modes, restoring Freesound integration, and countless other improvements. The Ardour clip launching functionality is similar to the workflow provided by Albeton Live, Bitwig, Digital Performer, and other digital audio software solutions. There are also new themes and translation updates.

More details on the changes to find with the Ardour 7.0 digital audio workstation via Ardour.org