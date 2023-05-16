Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Arch Linux Prepares For Repository Changes, Discontinuing SVN Access
The migration on Friday will see Arch Linux's "testing" repository split into core-testing and extra-testing. Arch Linux's "staging" repository will also be split into core-staging and extra-staging. Lastly, Arch's "community" repository will be merged into the existing extra repository.
This migration also marks the point of Subversion (SVN) access being discontinued by the project and their SVN archives will disappear with the svn2git mirror being shutdown.
During this migration time, no Arch Linux packages will be updated. More details on this Arch Linux migration set for Friday can be found via the Arch Linux announcement.