Arch Linux Prepares For Repository Changes, Discontinuing SVN Access

Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 16 May 2023 at 08:25 AM EDT. 9 Comments
ARCH LINUX
This Friday is the planned Git packaging migration for the Arch Linux distribution that will see some repository splits as well as discontinuing SVN access.

The migration on Friday will see Arch Linux's "testing" repository split into core-testing and extra-testing. Arch Linux's "staging" repository will also be split into core-staging and extra-staging. Lastly, Arch's "community" repository will be merged into the existing extra repository.

Pacman


This migration also marks the point of Subversion (SVN) access being discontinued by the project and their SVN archives will disappear with the svn2git mirror being shutdown.

During this migration time, no Arch Linux packages will be updated. More details on this Arch Linux migration set for Friday can be found via the Arch Linux announcement.
9 Comments
Related News
Arch Linux Installer v2.5.4 Adds Initial Swapfile Support
Arch-Powered Manjaro 22.0 Released With Xfce 4.18 Desktop, Linux 6.1 Kernel
Archinstall 2.5.1 Released With A Number Of Fixes For The Arch Linux Installer
Archinstall 2.5-rc1 For Easily Installing Arch Linux
EndeavourOS 22.6 "Artemis" Released With Improved Arm Support, WirePlumber In Use
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
Linux 6.4-rc1 Released With Intel LAM, Several New AMD Features, More Rust Code & Early Apple M2