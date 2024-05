Alpine Linux 3.20 Released With Initial 64-bit RISC-V Support

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Alpine Linux 3.20 has been released as the newest feature release to this security-minded, lightweight Linux distribution that is popular for embedded and container use. Alpine Linux continues to set itself apart from others by making use of musl libc, Busybox, and other modifications in the name of security and small footprint.Alpine Linux 3.20 upgrades to using the LLVM 18 compiler stack, Python 3.12, Node.js 20.10 LTS, Ruby 3.3, Rust 1.78, GNOME 46, Go 1.22, KDE Plasma 6 desktop components, the Sway 1.9 Wayland compositor, Microsoft .NET 8, and other upgraded software.In addition to the upgraded software, Alpine 3.20 is the first time this Linux distribution is offering initial 64-bit RISC-V support.

Downloads and more details about the Alpine 3.20 release via AlpineLinux.org