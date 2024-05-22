Alpine Linux 3.20 Released With Initial 64-bit RISC-V Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 May 2024
Alpine Linux 3.20 has been released as the newest feature release to this security-minded, lightweight Linux distribution that is popular for embedded and container use. Alpine Linux continues to set itself apart from others by making use of musl libc, Busybox, and other modifications in the name of security and small footprint.

Alpine Linux 3.20 upgrades to using the LLVM 18 compiler stack, Python 3.12, Node.js 20.10 LTS, Ruby 3.3, Rust 1.78, GNOME 46, Go 1.22, KDE Plasma 6 desktop components, the Sway 1.9 Wayland compositor, Microsoft .NET 8, and other upgraded software.

In addition to the upgraded software, Alpine 3.20 is the first time this Linux distribution is offering initial 64-bit RISC-V support.

Alpine Linux logo


Downloads and more details about the Alpine 3.20 release via AlpineLinux.org.
