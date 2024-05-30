Yocto 5.0 LTS Released - Now Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS, Boeing Joins The Project

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 May 2024 at 10:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Yocto 5.0 LTS has been released as the newest version from the Yocto Project that is popular for organizations assembling their own embedded/IoT-minded custom Linux distributions. The Linux Foundation also announced today that Boeing has become a Platinum Member with Yocto.

Yocto 5.0 brings a number of recipe upgrades including the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel, the GCC 13.2 compiler, Glic 2.39, the LLVM 18.1 compiler infrastructure, a number of new architecture-specific enhancements, a number of new core recipes, QEMU enhancements, upgraded Rust support, and various SDK improvements. Among the new core recipes are some Vulkan additions: vulkan-utility-libraries and vulkan-volk.

Yocto 5.0 LTS also adds "genericarm64" kernel support, RISC-V 64-bit is now an SDK host architecture supported, and many other updates for those leveraging it for spinning their own Linux platforms.

Yocto logo


More details on the Yocto 5.0 release via YoctoProject.org.

The Linux Foundation also announced today that Boeing has joined the Yocto Project at the Platinum Level. Other Yocto Platinum Level members include AMD, Arm, AWS, BMW Group, Cisco, Comcast, Exein, Intel, LG Electronics, Qualcomm and WindRive.
2 Comments
Related News
AlmaLinux 8.10 Released With Support Re-Enabled For Some Older Hardware
Alpine Linux 3.20 Released With Initial 64-bit RISC-V Support
Manjaro 24.0 Released: Powered By Linux 6.9 & The Latest Desktops
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Rocky Linux 9.4 Released For RHEL 9.4 Derived Distribution
AlmaLinux 9.4 Released With Support For Hardware Deprecated By RHEL
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support