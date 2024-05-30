Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Yocto 5.0 LTS Released - Now Powered By Linux 6.6 LTS, Boeing Joins The Project
Yocto 5.0 brings a number of recipe upgrades including the Linux 6.6 LTS kernel, the GCC 13.2 compiler, Glic 2.39, the LLVM 18.1 compiler infrastructure, a number of new architecture-specific enhancements, a number of new core recipes, QEMU enhancements, upgraded Rust support, and various SDK improvements. Among the new core recipes are some Vulkan additions: vulkan-utility-libraries and vulkan-volk.
Yocto 5.0 LTS also adds "genericarm64" kernel support, RISC-V 64-bit is now an SDK host architecture supported, and many other updates for those leveraging it for spinning their own Linux platforms.
More details on the Yocto 5.0 release via YoctoProject.org.
The Linux Foundation also announced today that Boeing has joined the Yocto Project at the Platinum Level. Other Yocto Platinum Level members include AMD, Arm, AWS, BMW Group, Cisco, Comcast, Exein, Intel, LG Electronics, Qualcomm and WindRive.