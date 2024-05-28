AlmaLinux 8.10 Released With Support Re-Enabled For Some Older Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 28 May 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT. 7 Comments
For those continuing to rely on the Enterprise Linux 8 series, AlmaLinux 8.10 has made its stable debut this morning as the newest version of this community-oriented operating system derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10.

Besides pulling in all of the stable updates/fixes found in RHEL 8.10, AlmaLinux 8.10 re-enables some PCI IDs that were previously disabled in upstream RHEL. This is similar to what happened with AlmaLinux 9.4 re-enabling support for some hardware deprecated by RHEL. For the moment this differentiation in hardware support comes down to cases where just the device PCI IDs need to be added back into the drivers for the AlmaLinux kernel builds.

AlmaLinux 8.10 logo


The hardware support that's been deprecated in upstream RHEL but re-enabled in AlmaLinux 8.10 include the following drivers and hardware:
aacraid - Dell PERC2, 2/Si, 3/Si, 3/Di, Adaptec Advanced Raid Products, HP NetRAID-4M, IBM ServeRAID & ICP SCSI
be2iscsi - Emulex OneConnect Open-iSCSI for BladeEngine 2 and 3 adapters
be2net - Emulex BladeEngine 2 and 3 adapters
hpsa - HP Smart Array Controller
lpfc - Emulex LightPulse Fibre Channel SCSI
megaraid_sas - Broadcom MegaRAID SAS
mlx4_core - Mellanox Gen2 and ConnectX-2 adapters
mpt3sas - LSI MPT Fusion SAS 3.0
mptsas - Fusion MPT SAS Host
qla2xxx - QLogic Fibre Channel HBA
qla4xxx - QLogic iSCSI HBA

AlmaLinux 8.10 downloads for x86_64 / AArch64 / PPC64LE / s390x along with more details on this RHEL 8.10 downstream can be found via AlmaLinux.org.
