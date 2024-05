AlmaLinux 8.10 Released With Support Re-Enabled For Some Older Hardware

For those continuing to rely on the Enterprise Linux 8 series, AlmaLinux 8.10 has made its stable debut this morning as the newest version of this community-oriented operating system derived from Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10.Besides pulling in all of the stable updates/fixes found in RHEL 8.10, AlmaLinux 8.10 re-enables some PCI IDs that were previously disabled in upstream RHEL. This is similar to what happened with AlmaLinux 9.4 re-enabling support for some hardware deprecated by RHEL . For the moment this differentiation in hardware support comes down to cases where just the device PCI IDs need to be added back into the drivers for the AlmaLinux kernel builds.

aacraid - Dell PERC2, 2/Si, 3/Si, 3/Di, Adaptec Advanced Raid Products, HP NetRAID-4M, IBM ServeRAID & ICP SCSI

be2iscsi - Emulex OneConnect Open-iSCSI for BladeEngine 2 and 3 adapters

be2net - Emulex BladeEngine 2 and 3 adapters

hpsa - HP Smart Array Controller

lpfc - Emulex LightPulse Fibre Channel SCSI

megaraid_sas - Broadcom MegaRAID SAS

mlx4_core - Mellanox Gen2 and ConnectX-2 adapters

mpt3sas - LSI MPT Fusion SAS 3.0

mptsas - Fusion MPT SAS Host

qla2xxx - QLogic Fibre Channel HBA

qla4xxx - QLogic iSCSI HBA

The hardware support that's been deprecated in upstream RHEL but re-enabled in AlmaLinux 8.10 include the following drivers and hardware:AlmaLinux 8.10 downloads for x86_64 / AArch64 / PPC64LE / s390x along with more details on this RHEL 8.10 downstream can be found via AlmaLinux.org