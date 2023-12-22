Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
ASRock Launches AI QuickSet Software For Linux
Catching me by surprise this morning was an announcement that ASRock has launched a Linux version of their AI QuickSet software tool, complementing their existing Windows 10 and Windows 11 support. This software is intended to help users setup an AI software stack.
The announcement they emailed over explains:
"The Linux version of ASRock AI QuickSet software tool supports Ubuntu 22.04.3 Desktop (64-bit) operating system. It uses the Docker software to simplify the installation and configuration process of artificial intelligence (AI) applications while maintaining a clean operating environment. With the powerful computing capabilities provided by ASRock's AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 series graphics cards and AMD ROCm™ software platform, it supports more open-source artificial intelligence (AI) applications and optimizes their operating performance, including Image/Manga Translator, Stable Diffusion CLI & web UI image generation tool, Text generation web UI (the AI chat tool using Meta Llama 2 language model), and Ultralytics YOLOv8 object detection and image segmentation model, that provide Linux users with richer artificial intelligence (AI) application experience.
Overall, ASRock' Linux version of the AI QuickSet software tool, which is the same software tool as the Windows version to simplify the installation and configuration process of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, eliminating the need for users to delve into complex configuration settings. Through the powerful computing capabilities provided by ASRock's AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 series graphics cards and AMD ROCm™ software platform, it supports richer open-source artificial intelligence (AI) applications and ensures them to operate optimally. These benefits not only demonstrate ASRock’s strong software and hardware R&D capabilities, as well as its spirit of always considering users, but also make ASRock AI QuickSet software tool a premium choice for quickly experiencing artificial intelligence (AI) applications on the Linux platform!"
This AI QuickSet Software Tool works on recent AMD and Intel systems and requires an ASRock Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card. Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is the only tested Linux version at this time and works atop the default driver/kernel.
I haven't yet had a chance to explore this ASRock AI QuickSet Software for Linux but those interested can learn more at ASRock.com. Hopefully this is just the start of seeing more Linux support from ASRock.